RRR Actor Jr NTR Reveals He is Salman Khan's Fan, Calls Him the Biggest Action Star

Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are receiving praises from audiences all over the country for their latest release RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial cemented their images as pan-India stars. However, in a recent interview, NTR called himself a ‘youngster’ in front of real superstars. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he answered a question on who he thinks is the biggest action star in the country. To this, the actor named Salman Khan.

He told the publication, “The whole world knows it’s Salman Khan. I’ve been his fan for a very long time." He also talked about how the actor supported their team by appearing at the trailer launch. He shared it was sweet of him to do so.

“It was so sweet of him, so nice of him. A star of that stature. We are like youngsters in front of him. The love he has given to RRR, to Charan and Rajamouli, we are very grateful for it," the publication.

Meanwhile, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The movie was released in theatres on March 25.

It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to working for the nation and working towards independence.

The movie is extremely well even at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the film has collected over Rs 120 crore so far.

