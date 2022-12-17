RRR Actor Jr NTR Sets Major Couple Goals As He Hugs His Wife Romantically In This Blurry Pic

RRR actor Jr NTR shared the most adorable photo on Instagram today with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They are now parents to two boys- Nandamuri Bhargava ram and Abhay Ram. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to share a photo where he can be seen adorably hugging his wife while she sits on a couch. The photo seems to be taken at a party.

Sharing it, the actor dropped a couple of heart-shaped emojis.

As soon as he uploaded the photo, fans and followers took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. One user wrote, “Pic maybe blur…but not the love 😘❤️❤️" “What a surprise pic 🙌❤️" wrote another fan.

Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. This year, on their wedding anniversary, the actor shared a photo with his wife and filmmaker Prashanth Neel with his wife. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel share their wedding anniversaries. Sharing the photo, Jr NTR wrote, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration… New Beginnings.” Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s wedding was fixed by the actor’s family. It was an arranged marriage setup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in director Koratala Siva’s next film NTR30. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will go on the floors by mid-January. The publication quoted a source as saying, “NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023."

