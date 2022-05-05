RRR Actor Ram Charan Mobbed at Visakhapatnam Airport by Elated Fans, Watch Video

Ram Charan is an absolute heartthrob. He steals the limelight wherever he goes. Recently, Ram Charan touched down in Visakhapatnam for the shoot of his next film. He received a supremely grand welcome from his fans at the airport.

Ram Charan landed in the city for the shoot of his next with Shershaah actress Kiara Advani. The movie, tentatively titled RC15, is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar. As the latest reports suggest, he is essaying the role of an IAS officer in the political drama. Fans couldn’t keep calm learning about his arrival in the city, and thronged the airport to welcome the superstar.

Fans mobbed him at the airport and showered him with immense love. In the videos that have surfaced online fans are seen trying to climb the walls to get a glimpse of the actor as he is seen leaving the Visakhapatnam airport. His fandom is ever-growing and the country adores the south superstar.

Ram Charan was last seen in Telugu action drama Acharya which released last week. Despite a promising start, the film has failed to set the box office ablaze, making just over Rs 74 crore at the worldwide box office in 4 days. Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, also features Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi and marks their first collaboration.

Before Acharya, Ram Charan featured in highly successful RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama saw him pairing with Jr NTR.

Ram Charan is now looking forward to RC15. In April, the makers completed a schedule in Amritsar, where Ram also got to meet personnel of the Border Security Force. He and his wife Upasana additionally organised a langar in the Golden Temple.

Ram Charan’s fans are now excited to see their superstar in a new role in RC15. And with Shankar’s magic directorial power, it would be interesting what the political drama will bring to the table.

