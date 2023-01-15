RRR: Amid Oscar Campaign, MM Keeravaani Wins Award For Best Score at LA Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is creating some waves globally. After creating history with their recent Golden Globes win, music composer MM Keeravani bagged yet another award for the soundtrack of the film. Keeravani recently received the award for the Best Score at the LA Critics Circle for RRR. Earlier, the film won the Best Original score award for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes.

The makers are also campaigning for the Oscars.

Take a look:

Congratulations to our Music Director @MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @LAFilmCritics !! 🎼 🎶 🔥 🌊 pic.twitter.com/mcylG0GdBM— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 15, 2023

After bagging the Golden Globes, Keeravani said in one of his interviews that he is confident they will win the Oscars, too. He told Rediff.com, “I am confident that we will win the Oscar too. There are more than 1,200 messages on my phone, and innumerable requests for interviews both here, in the US and back home. When I get calls and messages from home in India, saying I’ve made the country proud, I feel I’ve finally achieved something."

SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani also grooved to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate the Naatu Naatu hook step had gone viral on social media.

Besdies Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris and has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Read all the Latest Movies News here