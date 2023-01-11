RRR at Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli Rocks Kurta-Dhoti, Ram Charan-Jr NTR Look Dapper In Black

The team of RRR is making India at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Director SS Rajamouli along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR walked the red carpet of the prestigious 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 (January 11 IST) in Los Angeles looking oh-so-dapper. The actors and the filmmaker are representing RRR, which is nominated in two big categories — Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song.

While fans have their fingers crossed for the film, the team turned heads with their red-carpet appearance. Taking a slice of India on the red carpet was Rajamouli, who opted for a traditional dhoti-kurta for the special day. The filmmaker was seen wearing a red dhoti paired with a black kurta and a sherwani dupatta for the night. Ram also kept things traditional with his black kurta and pyjama.

Also read: Golden Globes LIVE Updates: RRR Stars SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Walk the Red Carpet

Meanwhile, Jr NTR opted for a black suit. Also spotted on the red carpet were Ram and Tarak’s wives. Upasana Kamineni, who is pregnant with her and Ram’s first baby, draped a beautiful saree while Lakshmi Pranathi complemented Tarak in a black gown. Ram shared a picture from the red carpet on Instagram and wrote, “THE #RRR FAMILY ! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes."

The SS Rajamouli directorial, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal cameo roles, not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here