RRR actor Ram Charan is already making his way to the US for the Oscars 2023. The Telugu blockbuster film has been nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious Academy Awards this year. On Tuesday morning, Ram Charan was spotted leaving for the international destination wearing an all-black outfit and barefooted.

In pictures, the actor was joined by his team as he headed to board his flight. It seems that Ram Charan is following the restrictions devotees of the Sabarimala temple adhere to before visiting the temple. While Ram was spotted alone, we are hoping to see Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli heading to the US also soon.

Ram Charan has received praise for his performance from stars in the West. Recently, Avatar director James Cameron was also said he was impressed with Ram’s character. Speaking with Speak Easy, he said, “And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie was very challenging. And then you finally understand what’s going on in his head, and it’s heartbreaking. I just think it’s a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn’t really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I’d love to talk to him more."

Meanwhile, Ram has expressed his wish to work in Hollywood. In an appearance on DP/30 series hosted by David Poland, Ram said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?" He added, “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.”

