RRR: Before Ram Charan and Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Thought of Casting These Actors in His Film

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is finally releasing in theatres this Friday after a long wait. The Telugu action drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, was last supposed to release in January this year, but the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic pushed it further. As the movie is finally seeing the light of the day, fans and moviegoers are delighted to catch the magnum opus on the big screen.

The film is expected to get a massive opening in Andhra Pradesh and other southern states. The appeal of the film is not limited to just a few states. The craze has also gripped people in the rest of India as well due to Rajamouli’s previous blockbusters such as the Bahubali franchise.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are making extended cameo appearances in the film. The movie mainly rests on the shoulders of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, the two actors were not the first choice for the period action drama.

Advertisement

According to various reports, Rajamouli was earlier thinking of casting megastars like Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun for the film. A Mirchi9 report quoted Rajamouli’s father and writer Vijayendra Prasad as saying that the Suriya-Kathi combination also went through the filmmaker’s mind.

However, Rajamouli wanted a duo who would share a natural bond and can work together for two years on the project. Later, the director roped in Ram Charan and Jr NTR for RRR, and the decision seems to be a good one since their chemistry is being widely appreciated by fans.

It’s hard to say how the film would have panned out if any of the other stars were cast for RRR. But one thing is for sure - Rajamouli got the casting spot on with the two stars of Telugu cinema.

RRR releases in theatres worldwide on March 25.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.