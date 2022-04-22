RRR Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr Worldwide

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Ever since its release on March 25, the film has been ruling the box office. In less than one month of its release, SS Rajamouli’s film has earned Rs 1100 crore worldwide. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the update. “‘RRR’ GROSSES ₹1100 CR+ WORLDWIDE…” he wrote.

Even the official Twitter account of the movie released a poster featuring Ram Charan-Jr NTR and thanked fans for showering all the love. “It’s been 5 weeks and the roaring run is continuing… #RRRMovie Thank you for all the love,” the caption read.

It's been 5 weeks and the roaring run is continuing… #RRRMovie Thank you for all the love 🔥🌊❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0awiZFRKjQ — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, as per Box Office India, the Hindi version of RRR has been breaking box office records even in its fourth week. The Hindi version of RRR collected Rs 14.50 crore in its fourth week. This is the seventh highest fourth week of all time and the highest any movie post the coronavirus pandemic has collected in its fourth week.

RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn among others.

Earlier today, it was reported that RRR might have its digital premiere on May 25 or in early June. Reportedly, Zee5 and Netflix have acquired the digital streaming rights of the film. While Netflix will distribute the Hindi-dubbed version, Zee5 will stream Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions. Internationally, the film will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish. However, there is no official announcement so far.

