RRR Box Office Collection Surpasses Rs 1000 Crores; Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out for Sunday Lunch With Saif, Taimur

SS Rajamouli’s cinematic marvel RRR is continuing to shatter the records at Box Office. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer flick has surpassed the magnificent milestone at the box office, becoming the third movie in the history of Indian cinema to have surpassed Rs 1000 crore box office collection worldwide. The other two Indian movies on the list are SS Rajamouli’s record-breaking Baahubali: The Conclusion, aka Baahubali 2, and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

A heart-warming video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, that sees veteran actor Sanjay Dutt meeting and greeting his fans. A fan travelled to Mumbai specially to meet Sanjay Baba, and the actor was kind enough to oblige. The video shows the star interacting with fans at the gate of his residence. The crowd included an elderly woman who had travelled from far to meet Dutt. The woman can be heard saying in the video, “Mera sapna sakaar ho gaya (My dream is fulfilled)."

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham with actress Nicola Peltz, and the moment has arrived. The couple, who have been engaged since 2020, tied the knot on Saturday in a Jewish ceremony, People reported. The international publication revealed that the wedding ceremony was honour Nicola’s heritage. The actress is the daughter of Jewish businessman Nelson Peltz. The wedding was a star-studded affair with several celebrity friends of the couple and their parents present at the event.

Will Smith’s Oscars slap gate has resulted in a ban of 10 years for the actor to attend or perform at the Academy Awards. While the Board of Governors has announced its verdict, according to Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, it’s not a fair punishment for the incident. During Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, Colin quipped about The Academy’s decision stating that the ban was not the best way to punish Smith for his actions. The husband of Scarlett Johansson further shared his suggestion on what would have been a fitting punishment for Smith’s Oscar’s slap. He joked that the Bad Boys star should be given the duty to host the Oscars ceremony and added that, “nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting the awards show."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the stylish celebs in the tinsel town. The actress is always on the radar of paparazzi. On Sunday, the Jab We Met actress stepped out in stylish avatar for a lunch date with husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress looked stunning in a lavender maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, as she held the hand of her little munchkin. In a video shared by Bollywood pap Viral Bhayani, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen all set for the summer heat, as she wore a breezy maxi dress and tied her hair in a neat bun. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes. Kareena protected her eyes with a pair of chunky sunglasses. Taimur looked no less dressed in a striped T-shirt and olive green shorts. Saif Ali Khan wore a dark blue kurta that he paired with white pants and brown shoes. It looks like the family stepped out to grab their Sunday lunch.

