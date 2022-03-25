RRR: Chiranjeevi Reviews Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film, Calls SS Rajamouli Directorial 'Masterpiece'

Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi has shared a glorious review of RRR. The veteran actor took to Twitter and raved about the SS Rajamouli directorial. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles. The historic drama also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Chiranjeevi called the movie a masterpiece and applauded the team’s efforts.

“#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!" Chiranjeevi tweeted. He tagged Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the tweet.

While the cast is yet to react to Chiranjeevi’s review of RRR, Jr NTR took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the love showered on the film. “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going… Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie," he tweeted.

Advertisement

RRR was released on Friday after multiple delays. The film was originally planned to release in July 2020. However, the first lockdown forced the team to delay in release. When the team attempted to release the movie in 2021, the second wave of Covid-19 delayed their plans further. They finally set the March 2022 release date.

The film is a fictional tale of Alluri Sitaramaraj, a Gond warrior who fought against the truth, and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British. RRR has a runtime of a little over three hours. Despite the length of the film, RRR is receiving raving reviews from critics and fans.

News18’s review read: “Rajamouli deserves a salute for his vision and ambition. RRR is a visual extravaganza that the audience must feast on… Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do," the review read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.