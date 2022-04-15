RRR Collections: Film Inches Towards 1050-Cr Mark, Mints Over 100 Cr in Nizam Alone

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is on a rampage at the box office even in its third week. On Tuesday, the film made a decent Rs 6.5 crore in India. The magnum opus has joined the coveted club of movies that have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has collected a total of Rs 1046 crore at the worldwide box office in just 20 days.

RRR has scripted history by breaking almost all the records of Indian cinema. RRR now owns the record of having the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema by grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide.

RRR grossed over Rs 100 crore mark in Nizam alone and became the first film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/state.

RRR also overtook Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing movie ever at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

It is worth noting that RRR’s business will get affected due to the release of Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. KGF 2 is expected to be screened in around 4000 screens in the Hindi belt itself. Therefore, it looks like the film’s Hindi version will fall short of its goal of grossing over Rs 250 crore.

Here are RRR’s box office numbers after 20 days of its release.

Hindi Belt:

RRR has collected around Rs 240 crore in the Hindi belt after 20 days.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana:

RRR is expected to gross around Rs 70 lakh on Day 20, taking the total collection to Rs 391.8 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

World Box Office Collection:

As per the reports, RRR has collected over Rs 1046 crore after 20 days at the world box office. The film will easily cross the Rs 1050 crore mark.

