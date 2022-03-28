RRR Collections: SS Rajamouli Film Grosses a Staggering Rs 500 Crore in 3 Days

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is having a dream run at the box office, with each version establishing new records in both domestic and international markets. Given the film is a visual extravaganza, it has been steadily increasing its box office collection one day at a time. The historical action drama is on course to outperform Baahubali 2 in its native Telugu language. RRR has already reached the Rs 500-crore milestone at the Box Office in three days.

RRR grossed Rs. 223 crores globally on its first day of release. On its first day in India, the film minted Rs 156 crore. Saturday brought in remarkable figures of Rs 114.38 crore (approximately), and now Sunday has delivered some massive numbers at the ticket window, bringing the total of the three days to well over Rs 500 crore.

This becomes even more incredible when you consider the film’s pre-release revenues, estimated to be approximately Rs 500 crore. If we consider the film’s pre-release total, the SS Rajamouli directorial is now staring at a staggering total of Rs 1000 crore (estimated) following the completion of its first weekend at the Box Office.

The Tamil Nadu Box Office alone contributed Rs 30 crores, while Rs 53.45 crore (approximately) came from the Nizam belt. RRR became one of the first movies to perform this well in the Nizam belt.

The Hindi version of the film is projected to gross approximately Rs 73 crore (net), the second-best weekend for any movie in post-pandemic periods after Sooryavanshi, which earned Rs 77 crore after three days.

The epic masterpiece, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, has been India’s biggest-ever opener, surpassing Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 217 crores globally on its first day.

RRR hit the theatres on March 25 after several delays over the previous two years. The big-budget picture has been in the works for about three years. The filming and release dates were pushed owing to the new coronavirus outbreak.

