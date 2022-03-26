RRR Collects Staggering Rs 240 Crore on Opening Day, Looks Set to Beat Baahubali

S S Rajamouli’s period drama RRR was released on March 25, with fans flocking to theatres for the year’s most-awaited film. The behemoth, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as parallel stars, generated a lot of hype among moviegoers ahead of its release because it comes approximately 5 years after the filmmaker’s previous blockbuster, Baahubali 2, which made box office records. So, did this contribute to the historical drama’s strong opening day numbers? Let’s get to know more.

RRR received a tremendous reception in the Telugu states, garnering significant support from both ‘Mega’ fans and the Nandamuri Army. According to initial estimates, it received Rs 120 cr Net Plus on its first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices across various regions, making it one of the state’s greatest openers.

The film grossed over Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu, while it grossed Rs 14 crore and Rs 4 crore in Karnataka and Kerala, respectively. The film was able to raise an amazing Rs 25 Crore in the Hindi belt.

The film also had massive releases in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East, raking over Rs 75 crores. As a result, the total worldwide gross collection of RRR on day one is estimated to be over Rs 240 crore across all languages.

The above-mentioned collection demonstrates the celebrity appeal of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as the brand value of director SS Rajamouli.

Going on the opening day box office results and overwhelming response, RRR’s early buzz is unlikely to dissipate very soon, which will help the picture maintain momentum. Furthermore, there is no significant rivalry because RRR is the only big south release of the week.

RRR is a fictitious narrative on Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR set in the 1920s.

