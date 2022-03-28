RRR Craze Reaches Nepal. Fans Can’t Stop Grooving to Peppy Beats

RRR, the latest movie by SS Rajamouli, can simply be dubbed as the year’s most-awaited film. It was released on March 25 after several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The flick is a sweeping historical drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn joining the ensemble cast.

It also marked Rajamouli’s return following his superhit franchise Baahubali, which starred Prabhas. And, it appears that the director has found another crowd-pleaser as fans appear to be enjoying what they are witnessing.

Now, a video of a theatre in Nepal has gone crazy viral on social media. While the movie was expected to receive immense love and amazing reactions from the Telugu audience, the RRR team seems to be overjoyed by the love they are getting from their neighbour country.

RRR’s official page posted the video on its Twitter handle. In the video, the audience can be seen dancing to one of the songs from the film.

Advertisement

In another video, Ram Charan’s fans, dressed as his character Allu Sitarama Raju, are attending a rally in Hyderabad.

Next level Euphoria 🔥 🔥 🔥Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan fans Huge rally in Seetha RAMARAJU avtar @ Hyderabad 💥💥👌#RRRTakeOver @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/mFN4bG74mP — VamsiShekar ON DUTY (@UrsVamsiShekar) March 25, 2022

Can’t miss this one though. Fans, inside a theatre, are cheering on Ram Charan’s entry.

Fans are also pouring love on Twitter. Some can’t stop appreciating SS Rajamouli’s efforts for bringing back the Baahubali magnificence to the big screen. Others have praised the actor’s performance and referred to the film as a “visual piece of art."

The plot revolves around two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British. Given the film’s massive budget of hundreds of crores, the stakes are quite high.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.