RRR Diaries: SS Rajamouli and Team Film Fight Sequence at Night

The filming of SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming magnum opus RRR, began in Hyderabad last month. The entire crew resumed work after months of break induced by the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic. The team is following strict safety protocols on the sets.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes footage was shared by the makers. The video reveals a grand fight sequence is being filmed in the wee hours. The ongoing schedule includes late night shooting of the sequences. Filmmaker Rajamouli is seen briefing his unit team and several junior artists are also seen in the footage. In the video, Veda – who is assistant to acclaimed KK Senthil Kumar – appears to share an update. He reveals that the team is shooting an epic fight scene. The shoot was ongoing for a while when the video was recorded. However, Veda mentioned that the outcome will be on another level when people watch in theatres.

The official RRR movie handle on Twitter shared the video and captioned, "Anddd... Leaving it to your imagination now. #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie #RRR (sic)."

The first look poster of lead actor Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem was unveiled by the makers on October 22. Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film, presented his co-star’s look. The actor lent his voice to introduce Bheem in the character reveal of Jr. NTR in RRR.

Alia Bhatt will be making her Tollywood debut with the film. She has an extended cameo in the period action drama for which she will begin shooting after concluding the shoot of her ongoing film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per a latest report in Mid-day, she is planning to join sets in November.

Coming back to RRR, the big project will be a pan-India film. In addition to Telugu, which is the film’s prime language, RRR will be released with dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also have Ajay Devgn play an important role.