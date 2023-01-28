CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » RRR Fame Jr NTR's Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Faints During Political Rally, Suffers Cardiac Arrest
1-MIN READ

RRR Fame Jr NTR's Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Faints During Political Rally, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 07:32 IST

Chittoor, India

Jr. NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna hospitalised after he collapsed during political rally.

Jr. NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna hospitalised after he collapsed during political rally.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during padyatra of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Taraka Ratna’s uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly told the media that the former suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Taraka Ratna was taken to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, according to news agency IANS. The incident occurred when there was a stampede like situation outside a mosque visited by Lokesh soon after launching his 4,000 km-long padyatra. Taraka Ratna reportedly collapsed while stepping out of the mosque and videos of him being rushed to the hospital have emerged online.

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers surge forward after Lokesh came out of the place of worship. In the melee, the actor fell down and fainted. Local TDP leaders rushed him to a private hospital in Kuppam. The young actor was later shifted to a hospital in Bangalore.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh. Ratna has played prominent roles in 22 projects and last entertained the audience in films like Saradhi and Mr. Tarak. Saradhi was successful among the audience but Mr. Tarak failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jr NTR
  2. regional cinema
first published:January 28, 2023, 07:31 IST
last updated:January 28, 2023, 07:32 IST
Read More