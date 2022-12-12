RRR Bags 2 Golden Globe Nominations in Best Picture Non Eng and Best Original Song Categories, Here's Full List

The nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2023 were announced on Monday, December 12. SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the nomination list. The film has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language. Other movies which have been nominated in the category include - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Not just this, but the movie’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language✨ All Quiet on the Western Front✨ Argentina, 1985✨ Close✨ Decision to Leave✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Check out the full nomination list for Golden Globe Awards 2023 here:

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Score - Motion Picture

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

WEDNESDAY

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey plaza - The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce The Crown

John Turturro Severance

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler Barry

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle Of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-oh (gkids)marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

