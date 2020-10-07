RRR: Here's When Alia Bhatt Will Join South Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Shoot

Famed director SS Rajamouli has finally resumed shooting for his magnum opus RRR, after nearly six months of forced break. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, popularly known as RRR, will have an extended cameo by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

A source close to the film’s production told Mumbai Mirror that she will join the sets in the month of November. The report further stated that Alia has also been taking Telugu lessons to be able to dub her own lines in the language.

Alia has been currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. She will join the team of RRR in Hyderabad’s Ramoji City after wrapping the schedule for the gangster drama, the source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying. RRR will mark Alia's first venture in the South film industry.

On Tuesday, the Bahubali fame filmmaker gave a glimpse of the new normal on sets. Rajamouli, who himself recovered from COVID-19 a while back, wants to ensure all the safety measures to be followed by the crew. He shared a video which showcased how the team is adjusting to the new norms. All the members of the unit are clad in masks and are trying to maintain social distancing.

"Safety Protocols (SoPs) are absolutely necessary to keep in mind. Although the times have changed but the passion for films hasn’t", said the film’s producer in a statement.

The period action drama, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya’s on DVV Entertainments. The film will have Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the main leads. The look of Jr. NTR who will be seen as Bheema will be unveiled on October 22. In addition to Alia, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be seen in an important role. Actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson are to play key roles.

The pan-India film will release in Telugu language alongside dubbed versions of several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.