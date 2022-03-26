RRR (Hindi) Box Office Day 1: Rajamouli Film Mints Rs 19.25 Cr, Falls Short of Baahubali 2 Earnings

The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has opened to staggering Rs 19.25 crores. By most studios’ box-office standards, the opening was enviable. However, the box office revenue of RRR (Hindi) has fallen short of the day 1 business of Baahubali: The Conclusion by a huge margin. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was released in 2017, had reportedly raked in Rs 41 crores on day 1 in Hindi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Hindi version of RRR clocked in Rs 19.25 cr nett on its opening day. The numbers are decent but director S.S. Rajamouli Baahubali 2 is still the highest-grossing film in the Hindi circuit.

RRR (Hindi) is expected to pick up pace over the weekend in the North markets. As compared to the rest of the Hindi belts, South stars have more appeal and face value in Maharashtra, so the film is likely to do good business there.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR arrived in theatres on March 25. The period drama brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

As per reports, the budget of RRR has exceeded the budget of SS Rajamouli’s last film Baahubali: The Conclusion by at least Rs 100 crore. Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani told reporters, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala, speaking with News18, has pegged the RRR box office opening at Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores worldwide. He notes that while the highest contributions towards the opening day box office collections will undeniably come from the Telugu box office, the overseas collections will propel the box office collection.

Talking about the overseas business of RRR on day 1, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the magnum opus has done a terrific business in Australia and New Zealand and even overtaken Hollywood biggie The Batman. RRR earned Rs 4.03 crore in Australia on day 1. It raked in Rs 37.07 lakh in New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.