RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Joined by Wives at Film's Premiere

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has been basking in success at the box office. The blockbuster film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has now been released in Japan on Friday. At the film’s premiere, the wives of the actors also joined the stars. Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has added another set of photos in her Japan diaries on Instagram. In the first one, she added a snap of herself posing with Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi and SS Rajamouli’s wife Rama Rajamouli.

The next photo in the series is of Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan striking a pose for the camera. Ram looks dapper in an all-black outfit with customised RRR embroidered in white in his coat. Jr NTR also dashing in a white Tee with blue pants and layered with a blue coat paired with white sneakers.

She penned the caption of the post, “It’s show time!”

Later in the day, Ram Charan also dropped a video featuring the RRR team walking around the streets in Japan. The Zanjeer actor along with Jr NTR can be seen having a gala time as they crossed the roads together. They were also seen holding a rose in their hands. He aptly added the Dosti track from the film RRR by Amit Trivedi and MM Kreem.

At the end of the video, everyone was seen smiling and laughing.

The team of RRR has been promoting the film in Japan for a few days now. They have left no stone unturned to promote the film, from attending press conferences to meeting fans, they have been doing it all.

RRR is a period fictional drama that explores friendship and highlights the fight against British colonial rule. Its cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani among others in pivotal roles. The film has also bagged 14 nominations at the Oscars this year.

