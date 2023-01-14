RRR Is Insane, Says Hollywood Superstar Gerard Butler As He Goes 'Oh My God, It Was Crazy...'

Gerard Butler recently admitted in an interview that ‘Indian movies are only getting better and better’. The actor, who recently starred in ‘Plane’, shared that he has only heard ‘great things’ about SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Although Butler reveals he is yet to watch the period action drama.

In an interview with India Today, he shared, “I haven’t seen it (RRR) yet because I’ve been very busy. But this new movie, is it Triple RRR? Oh My God. It looks insane. And I must tell you, people are speaking about the film here, it is getting so much respect.” The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles with cameo appearances of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

On seeing the film winning awards globally with multiple nominations, the 53-year-old Scottish actor shared, “It was so crazy here. It’s an Indian movie and it’s been nominated for awards as well. I could not believe what they pulled off in that movie. I’m excited to see.”

Earlier this week, RRR created history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film won the prestigious award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for Naatu Naatu. Rajamoul’s directorial also became the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe among Hollywood’s most bankable films. Director Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan attended the Golden Globes with wives Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Kamineni.

Speaking of RRR, the movie has grossed over Rs 1,200 crore globally. It was also one of the most talked about films in 2022. The film had bagged two Golden Globe Awards’ nominations. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

