‘RRR is The Best Stroke of a Great Artist’: Ram Gopal Varma on RRR

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for never mincing words while expressing his opinions. One was certainly interested to hear what the filmmaker had to say about SS Rajamouli’s RRR, especially following the film’s tremendous opening weekend at the box office. He seemed to have had a great time viewing RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

The film, helmed by SS Rajamouli, is quickly becoming one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. It is well known that Rajamouli and the leading performers, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, toured across the country to promote their fictitious play. It appears that the continued efforts have indeed paid off. RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma, recently tweeted about Rajamouli and his film RRR.

While saying that Baahubali 2 is history, he said RRR is one “Historical” piece and SS Rajamouli is a “mystical” filmmaker for making the box-office “spiritual”.

BAHUBALI 2 is history, RRR is HISTORICAL and @ssrajamouli is MYSTICAL for making the boxoffice SPIRITUAL 🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 26, 2022

“The film RRR is like the best stroke of an artist,” he stated. He applauded the film’s story, plot, and actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

In a voice note on YouTube, RGV reviewed Rajamouli’s magnum opus. He went on to say that viewing RRR is a once-in-a-lifetime event. He also said it was far superior to any Marvel picture since it created its own mood. “I enjoyed every frame of the movie like a child,” he added.

RRR has received a lot of great feedback from critics. During a recent media conversation, Rajamouli stated, “With each film, I try to do something distinctive that fans will enjoy and connect with. RRR was always envisioned as a visual masterpiece."

RRR captivated the audience with its snappy plot and flawless performances by the cast. In addition to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris have also featured in this DVV Danayya’s production endeavour in supporting parts.

