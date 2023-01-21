RRR Is Tollywood, Fans Slam Hollywood Icon Jane Fonda for Calling SS Rajamouli Film 'Bollywood'

After iconic Hollywood filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, SS Rajamouli’s RRR got appreciation from veteran American actress Jane Fonda who included the film in her list of movie recommendations on Instagram.

However, Jane Fonda received criticism for calling RRR a ‘Bollywood’ film. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India. RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama, co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad. A section of the internet took it upon themselves to enlighten Jane about the same.

Fonda shared a poster of RRR and in the caption, she wrote, “On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed. @rrrmovie.”

One of the comments on her post read, “Its Tollywood, but we can stick to Indian.” Another user schooled Fonda, “It’s a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood.” A third comment read, “This is a Tollywood film, nothing like Indiana Jones ma’am. The lead roles are depicted of our freedom fighters who died fighting for country’s freedom."

Most recently, Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

