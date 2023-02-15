It was no secret that James Cameron loved RRR. The international filmmaker also ensured SS Rajamouli knows about how much he enjoyed the film when they met a few weeks ago. However, the Avatar director has now revealed that it is Ram Charan’s role Alluri Seetharama Raju that intrigued him the most. Speaking in a new interview, Cameron said that Charan’s role had his attention until the very last minute.

“The journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie was very challenging. And then you finally understand what’s going on in his head, and it’s heartbreaking. I just think it’s a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn’t really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I’d love to talk to him more," Cameron said, in an interview with Speak Easy.

He added that given he’s from Canada, he could understand how viewers in India would have felt while watching RRR. “With all of that, the history in it, the film must be powerful for the audiences," he said.

Rajamouli and Cameron met at the Critics Choice Awards. The Avatar director stood with his wife and broke down the film with Rajamouli. “It’s just so powerful. And I loved the fact that you just threw the whole thing, the whole thing, it’s a full show. I loved that!” he said, speaking with Rajamouli about RRR. The Baahubali helmer fanboyed over Cameron, telling him that he has watched all his films and he is a ‘big inspiration’ in his life. Thanking Rajamouli for his words, Cameron analysed every detail of the storytelling.

“These words from you are more than an award for me. I mean, I can’t believe that you saw the film, and you’re analysing my film," Rajamouli confessed. Cameron also spoke with MM Keeravani and lauded him for his music.

RRR is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023.

