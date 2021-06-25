RRR, Jhund, Abhay 3, Pitchers S2: 10 Top Upcoming Films, Web Series to Stream on ZEE5

ZEE5 on Wednesday announced an incredible line-up of originals and other blockbusters, across languages to release on the platform in the coming months as the streamer expanded its base to the United States. The announcement was made by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who spoke about how this move would open up a world of multicultural entertainment for the South Asian diaspora and mainstream audiences across the US. The streamer is having an extremely busy 2021 with a jam-packed schedule full of new movie and web series releases. After launching in 2018, the streamer has become very popular, and the platform is making moves to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Aside from ZEE5 Originals, the streamer continues to acquire big titles in addition to content from its channel and film studio partners.

To get an idea of what’s likely to debut in the second half of 2021 through ZEE5, here’s a breakdown of upcoming movies and web series titles:

RRR

Following its run in cinemas, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) will premiere in four South Indian languages on ZEE5. The digital premiere will reportedly happen after 70-100 days of the film’s theatrical release. The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13. RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.

Jhund

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will also stream on ZEE5. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry. Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

State of Siege: Temple Attack

State of Siege: Temple Attack, which marks the web debut of Akshaye Khanna, is based on the attack on the temple of Akshardham in Gujarat in 2002. After ‘State of Siege: 26/11’, this film continues the legacy of the ‘Siege’ series to honour Indian soldiers. The team, who created ‘State of Siege: 26/11’, Contiloe Pictures is back to produce the film, which will be directed by Ken Ghosh. A terrorist attack took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat at Akshardham temple, in which over 30 people lost their lives and 80 were injured. State of Siege: Temple Attack will soon have its exclusive premiere on the streamer.

Abhay 3

The Kunal Kemmu-starrer web series is returning for the third season. Kunal plays the lead role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh in the crime thriller. Both the previous seasons received an overwhelming response upon their premiere on the streamer. In the first season, Abhay gets involved in a case about two missing kids, Raghu and Pooja, in a village called Chinthari near Lucknow. The second season had Abhay coming face-to-face with a ruthless and criminal mastermind (Ram Kapoor).

Rangbaaz 3

Rangbaaz has been renewed for the third season. Set in the Hindi heartland of India, this series, replete with politics and crime, showcases how circumstances compel two young men to fall through the cracks and turn into dreaded gangsters.

The Test Case S2

The Test Case season two will see Harleen Sethi play an army officer named Major Zoya Ali. The actor will showcase her “strong and fierce" side as she will step into the shoes of an army officer. The release date for The Test case season 2 is not announced yet, but it is confirmed that the show will release in 2021. The teaser is already out and received a thumping response from the viewers.

Code-M S2

Jennifer Winget will soon be back as Major Monica Mehra in Code-M Season 2. Ekta Kapoor announced the second season on National Army Day (January 15) earlier this year. Code M marked the digital debut of Jennifer Winget. The series also featured Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The first season follows Major Monica Mehra who is called to investigate a straightforward case where two militants and an army officer are shot dead. As she digs deeper into the case, she unravels some unexpected facts.

TVF Pitchers S2

Six years after TVF Pitchers made its spectacular debut on YouTube, the web series is set to make a comeback with a brand new season on ZEE5. Pitchers, starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, revolves around four guys who quit their jobs to start their own company.

TVF Tripling S3

In the new season of TVF Tripling, Maanvi Gagroo’s character, Chanchal, will be at the center of the story. Tripling revolves around three siblings Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chitvan (Amol Parashar) and Chanchal who embark on a road trip. While the journey led to some revelations and self-discovery in its original season (2016), the second season makes the trio more familiar with flashbacks from childhood.

TVF Humorously Yours S3

The third season of Humorously Yours is coming soon on ZEE5. The series follows Vipul Goyal, a stand-up comedian, who experiences many challenges on and off stage on his way to stardom. His wife Kavya and best friend Bhushi accompany him on this great adventure.

