RRR: Jr NTR Calls Tollywood 'Very Tiny Industry' While Reacting To Oscar Submission Snub From India

Last year, fans were heartbroken to learn that RRR was not the official submission from India for Oscars 2023. In September last year, it was announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show would be India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. This only led SS Rajamouli and his team to rally for the Oscars on their own merit.

Although the Indian submission would have been a great push for RRR at the Oscars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan hold no grudges about the snub. Speaking with IndieWire in a recent interview, Tarak confessed, “We never expected anything as such, we were just happy that the Western world has taken RRR, (and) has acknowledged it for us. Let me tell you this, everything in addition, let it be the Globe, let it be the Oscar, everything else is in addition to our happiness."

Speaking humbly about the Telugu film industry, Tarak added, “We come from a very, very tiny industry called Tollywood or whatever, Telugu film industry, (the) southern part of India, to come to L.A., to a place where we’ve been only for holidays, or to meet family. We are here today for what is an achievement."

In October last year, SS Rajamouli’s team submitted RRR for Oscar consideration. “We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,” the team’s statement read.

Since then, RRR has only gained more recognition. While the film has already won a Golden Globe Award and two Critics Choice Awards, the film received much praise from directors Stephen Spielberg and James Cameron. Pictures of Rajamouli meeting the legendary filmmakers recently went viral.

