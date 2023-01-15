RRR: Jr NTR Says Japan Expressed More Love For SS Rajamouli Film As Audiences Than India Could

RRR is making the headlines for quite some time now for its various achievements. The film’s song Naatu Naatu recently bagged the Award for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. The song has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Amid this, actor Jr NTR spoke about the love the SS Rajamouli film is receiving and shared that Japanese people have expressed their love for the film more than India could.

Speaking to GoldDerby, the actor said, “Before we came here to see what the reaction of the West was, we were in the deep East. This movie collected 500 million Yen in Japan, it is no joke. I was there in Japan witnessing people crying. I felt they have expressed their love for RRR as audiences more than India could." He continued, “Afterwards, we thought maybe the West talking about it (RRR) on social media we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone’s friend would have gone to the movie, maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it’s for real.”

Talking about Naatu Naatu, he added that he has done songs in his career more complicated than this song but Naatu Naatu is not about complication. It is synchronisation. “The world went berserk seeing that synchronization. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is not just a song. It is a movie, a story by itself. He (Rajamouli) is making a movie about two friends. Once two guys are really true friends, you really don’t need to see each other, look at each other, copy each other. You know what the other is going to do. It’s like two heads with one body. That is what he wanted to show in that song," he shared.

