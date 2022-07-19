RRR: Jr NTR's 'Bheem Entry Video' Reaches This Milestone on Twitter

One of the biggest releases this year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR still continues to soar. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which was released in March this year, had a phenomenal performance at the box office and received a remarkable response from fans and critics alike. The visual spectacle was successful in pulling huge crowds to the theatres after the dry spell owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Now, the film seems to have achieved another milestone.

According to social media reports, Bheem’s (NTR) entry video from western Twitter reached 10 Million views in just 32 hours. A page that goes by the name of NTR trends tweeted, “”Bheem Entry Video” From Western Twitter Reached 10 Million Views In Just 32 Hours & 23 Minutes 🌊 First Indian Video To Reach This Milestone On Twitter 💥 PC : @sasankmuppalla #ManOfMassesNTR

@tarak9999 #NTRGoesGlobal 👑 1M To 10M Detailed Stats 👇”

Take a look:

"Bheem Entry Video" From Western Twitter Reached 10 Million Views In Just 32 Hours & 23 Minutes 🌊 First Indian Video To Reach This Milestone On Twitter 💥 PC : @sasankmuppalla#ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999#NTRGoesGlobal 👑 1M To 10M Detailed Stats 👇 pic.twitter.com/WPkoCxxTYZ — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) July 18, 2022

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR has also received a lot of mentions from noted Holywood filmmakers and writers. Recently, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson shared a tweet praising the film. Derrickson revealed that he and his family decided to watch RRR on the occasion of his birthday and they thoroughly enjoyed it. Sharing a GIF featuring Ram Charan from the film, Derrickson said, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

Earlier this month, the writer of Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Dune, Jon Spaihts also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, Jon had written, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later.”

