RRR: Madhushree Congratulates MM Keeravani For Golden Globes Win, Says ‘Der Aaye Durust Aaye’ | Exclusive

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR created history as the film’s track Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category earlier today. Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the prestigious award as Rajamouli and lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheered and clapped for their film. In his acceptance speech, Keeravani thanked the team and his family.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, singer Madhushree, who has extensively worked with the veteran music director, shared her joy about his big win on the world stage. “My heartiest congratulations to him. I can’t wait to congratulate him personally. This is great news. There’s a saying in Hindi that goes ‘der aaye durust aaye’. I’m very, very happy for him. Not only is he a great music director but also an incredible singer and a lovely human being. He’s a trained musician,” says Madhushree, who has collaborated with him on popular songs like Soja Zara (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion; 2017) and Kangna Re (Paheli; 2005).

She further adds, “When I go record for him, he makes [the process] so simple and easy. The Baahubali song was very difficult but once he explained the notations to me, it didn’t seem difficult at all. This was long due because he’s truly deserving. This is great news for our whole country.”

Madhushree believes that RRR’s win at the Golden Globes is a watershed moment for the Indian music industry as it will not only help the world get familiar with our music but also promote original songs within the industry. “This win will help expose India’s music so much more. And with RRR’s win, the world will get a taste of music that’s rooted in India’s culture and soil. The more that happens, the more will Indian music be promoted. Indian music should be promoted more and more,” she elaborates.

The singer continues, “Every country has remained true to their culture and music rooted in their culture. But our industry, of late, has witnessed a lot of other influences. But RRR’s win will hopefully make people demand for Indian music and that will help promote original music, which will eventually help a lot of singers too. So, it’s a win-win for everybody, including out music industry.”

At the Golden Globes, RRR was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film but it didn’t win. But there’s hope as the visual extravaganza has made it to the Oscars’ first list after Rajamouli extensively and passionately campaigned for it to be a part of the distinguished award show. Wishing the team for the Oscars, Madhushree remarks excitedly, “I’ve watched RRR twice in the theatres. I hope they bring home the Oscars. If they do, it will be truly incredible! I wish them all the very best.”

