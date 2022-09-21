RRR Makers React After Chhello Show Gets Selected As India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR lost out to Gujarati film Chhello Show in the race for India’s official entry to the Oscars. The Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Pan Nalin-directed Chhello Show, which is titled Last Film Show in English, as India’s official entry to the upcoming 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday. However, the RRR team, who thinks it should have been the magnum opus in the Oscar race, have reacted to the announcement and have invited the Academy to “consider” Rajamouli’s film “in all categories,” including Best Picture and Best Director.

US Distributor of RRR, Dylan Marchetti of Variance Films informed Variety that there will be a full campaign for the movie and he will invite 10,000 members of the Academy to consider voting for RRR, which has gained fandom in the West, in “all categories.”

Dylan was quoted as saying by the publication: “Over the last six months, we have seen the joy that S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR has brought to global audiences. We have seen the film gross over $140 million worldwide to become one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 weeks…We have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree. We proudly invite the Academy to consider ‘RRR’ in all categories.”

RRR, which is being described as an Oscar-worthy film by netizens on Twitter, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem – trying to rescue a girl from a British officer. They both want to get rid of British Raj but have different approaches to achieving their goals. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris, among others.

A lot of people have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over Chhello Show being selected for this year’s Oscar race instead of RRR. “We aren’t done yet. #RRRforOscars is still on,” wrote one user, while another tweeted: “I had the privilege of watching for 14th time with Rajamouli at IFC Center in New York! I love Bheem’s sweet innocence and felt all the emotions he does, acting masterclass by Jr NTR. This scene will be discussed after 100 years #RRRForOscars #NTRForOscars.”

It should be noted that if RRR would have been picked as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023, it would have been the first Telugu film to join the Oscar race. Earlier, Jallikattu, Koozhangal, Visaranani, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars and Newton were selected as Oscar entries but none of them managed to make it to the nomination list, a feat which has been achieved by only Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.

About Chhello Show, it is a Gujarati film about a 9-year-old who is awestruck by movies. The plot focuses on single-screen cinemas and celluloid films in India.

