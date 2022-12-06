RRR Makes Fans Proud Again, Wins Best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle

Ever since Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has been released, it has been getting an overwhelming response from all around the world. Now, SS Rajamouli’s movie has won the Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. The official Twitter handle of the award show shared the same on Twitter alongwith a picture of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the film. Soon after the announcemet was made, RRR’s official Tiwtter handle responded to it and wrote, “Thank you so much".

This comes a day after the influential ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine also named RRR in one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022. “A ripped, shirtless man narrowly avoiding a midair collision between an angry wolf and an even angrier tiger. A rescue mission involving a sinking raft, a flaming train, a horse, a motorcycle, some rope and the flag of India. A dance-off, complete with some highly choreographed suspender-based moves, that doubles as a class-conscious f*** you," the magazine wrote about the film.

Meanwhile, RRR has been creating history in Japan too. It was released in Japan on October 21 and is now getting immense love from the audience.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Earlier this year, Rajamouli talked about RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest.”

