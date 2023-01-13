RRR: MM Keeravani Reveals His Mom Died On Golden Globes Noms Day, Tried To Thank Her After Win But...

Golden Globe Award 2023 winner MM Keeravani revealed that he wanted to thank his late mother when the music cut at the ceremony cut him off. The music composer made his way to the Golden Globe Awards 2023 stage on Wednesday to accept the Best Original Song award for his song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Evidently emotional, Keeravani mentioned the team, and his family but wanted to mention his mother, who passed away last month, but the music played him off.

Speaking with UPI in a recent Zoom interview, Keeravani revealed his mother passed away on the day the Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced — December 12, 2022. “She felt very happy and that was the last thing I told her before she passed away," he said.

He also revealed that January 10, the date on which the Golden Globe Awards took place, was important to him for it marked the 36th anniversary of the day he and composer K. Chakravarthy began working together. “Both the dates were very significant to me. That’s what I wanted to convey further, but the time was up," he said.

Accepting the award at the Golden Globes, the composer said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

RRR was a massive hit in India but it gained international recognition when the film was released on Netflix. The film is currently rallying for Oscars 2023 nominations.

