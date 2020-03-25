RRR Motion Poster: Rajamouli Shares Glimpse of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's Next

The nation is under complete lockdown after a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 patients in India. But the Coronavirus scare did not stop SS Rajamouli from releasing the motion picture of his upcoming drama.

The Bahubali fame director, along with Ajay Devgn Films, took to Twitter to release of RRR’s motion poster. “When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you'll have! Here's the #RRRMotionPoster,” he captioned the post.

The motion poster was released in five official languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. The RRR stands for Rise, Roar and Revolt.

He also tweeted about the same yesterday.

I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

Originally titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram(RRR) in Tamil, the movie will be released on January 8, 2021. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, it revolves around the fictional story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two brave hearts fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The upcoming project features NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Rajamouli has also roped in some international stars including Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, for the movie.

The film marks the debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in South Indian cinema. Earlier scheduled to be released on July 20 this year, the movie later shifted to a 2021-release in February.

