RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is all set to direct a period action film with Telugu stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan. In a rare collaboration, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the Telugu film.Rajamouli, who is scripting and directing the film, held a press meet today to announce the title, release date and the details of cast and crew of the movie, which is set to be made on a budget of ₹300 crore.A Twitter handle called RRR Movie posted welcome cards for Ajay, who will be playing a prominent role in the film, and for Alia, who is said to be playing one of the female leads.Rajamouli confirmed that Alia and Hollywood actress Daisy Edgar Jones are playing the female leads opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. This movie will mark their debut in the Telugu film industry.The film will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. Set in the 1920s, the film reveals both of them away from home in Delhi before they start fighting for the country.The first schedule of the film has been shot already and the team kick-started its second schedule on January 20. The makers tweeted, "Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR"The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.