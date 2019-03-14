RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be a part of SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus, a period drama set in the 1920s, starring Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.
Rajamouli, who is scripting and directing the film, held a press meet today to announce the title, release date and the details of cast and crew of the movie, which is set to be made on a budget of ₹300 crore.
A Twitter handle called RRR Movie posted welcome cards for Ajay, who will be playing a prominent role in the film, and for Alia, who is said to be playing one of the female leads.
.@ajaydevgn Sir, we are grateful to have you on the board. It's a pleasure that you play a prominent role in the film. Can't wait!#RRRPressMeet #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @dvvmovies @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/Mz1Y3wsDxp— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 14, 2019
Welcome aboard, @aliaa08! We are glad to have you play the female lead in our film. Happy Birthday in advance and hope you will have a wonderful journey with us..:) #RRRPressMeet #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @dvvmovies @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/iZmB8N9z9I— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 14, 2019
Rajamouli confirmed that Alia and Hollywood actress Daisy Edgar Jones are playing the female leads opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. This movie will mark their debut in the Telugu film industry.
Welcome, @DaisyEdgarJones to the Indian Cinema! Happy to have you play the female lead in our film. Looking forward to shooting with us! #RRRPressMeet #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @dvvmovies @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LPQUnmlCjI— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 14, 2019
The film will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. Set in the 1920s, the film reveals both of them away from home in Delhi before they start fighting for the country.
The first schedule of the film has been shot already and the team kick-started its second schedule on January 20. The makers tweeted, "Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR"
The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.
R... R... R...— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 14, 2019
30th July 2020... #RRR #RRRPressMeet @tarak9999 #RamCharan @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn @thondankani @dvvmovies @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/mK81sXRq5n
