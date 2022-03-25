RRR Movie Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Whistle-Worthy Blockbuster

RRR

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn

Advertisement

In 2015, Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali: The Beginning became the highest-grossing Telugu film and effectively achieved what few regional films have, namely extraordinary pan-India success and popularity via its dubbed versions. Two years later, the filmmaker surpassed his own expectations with the second part Bahubali: The Conclusion which shattered all box-office records in the history of Indian cinema.

Rajamouli takes his craft a notch above with RRR starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt which is designed to be a blockbuster. Not one to get wooed by the scale and production value of a film, I can’t help but be smitten by the sheer beauty of Rajamouli’s RRR. In 2022, when streaming platforms rule our lives, this film is a rare cinematic experience that blends in magnitude, scale, opulence, glamour performances, visual effects, and much more.

RRR is a big, sweeping epic that runs just a little over three hours. It is an ambitious work from a visionary filmmaker who skillfully blends a tale of modern VFX to deliver a whistle-worthy blockbuster.

Set in the 1920s when British rule was at its peak in India, a small girl from a tribal village is taken away as a slave by the British officers. In comes the mighty Bheem (NTR) who belongs to the same tribe and takes on the responsibility of bringing the girl back. But he has to go through a mighty British cop Ram (Ram Charan) who is on his own agenda against the British.

The simplistic, predictable story and the slowing down of the pace in the second half is the chink in the film’s armor. But it has to be said here that Rajamouli is a consummate craftsman who sweeps you up in filmmaking. It requires foresight, guts, vision and of course, the financial muscle to bring to life a lavish spectacle on the giant screen. And Rajamouli uses his strengths and opportunities to accomplish what a majority of storytellers can only talk about or dream of.

The filmmaker skillfully uses every tool at his disposal, including some breathtaking and brilliantly crafted action sequences which provide ample exhilarating moments and command repeat viewing, high voltage drama, VFX, inspiring background music, slow-motion technology, clap-trap and ‘seeti-maar’ moments, and fantastical flights of fancy to transport you to the world of his characters.

Advertisement

Also read: Jr NTR’s Family Attend RRR Premiere, Ram Charan’s Wife Proves She’s His Biggest Fangirl

It’s impossible not to be impressed by the magnificent introduction sequences of both Ram Charan and NTR. The pre-interval sequence is one of the most amazing scenes that we have witnessed in Indian cinema in recent years. The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination.

The breathtaking, larger-than-life frames by DOP: K.K. Senthil Kumar, grandiose and opulent production design by Sabu Cyril, story by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and stunning visual effects impart sheen and sparkle.

Advertisement

Also read: RRR Box Office: Tickets Worth Rs 30 Crores Already Sold for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan And Jr NTR Film

The other big draw is the committed, extraordinary performances. Equipped with a cast that’s not only in tune with his vision but knows exactly where to hold back and when to give their all adds to RRR’S might. Both the lead actors are in top form. The sheer physicality and intensity of Ram Charan and NTR is a sight to behold. Their camaraderie is simply amazing. Rajamouli has given his own take to the two characters by describing Ram as fire and Bheem as water. They both shoulder the film without showing any burden. Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do.

Also read: RRR: Know the Hefty Fees of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt for SS Rajamouli’s Film

Rajamouli deserves a salute for his vision and ambition. RRR is a visual extravaganza that the audience must feast on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.