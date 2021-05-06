RRR Movie Stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn Come Together for Covid Crisis Appeal

Actor Ram Charan and the cast of SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated film, RRR, released a 1 minute 23 second video on social media requesting the people of this country to come together in the time of this never seen before health crisis and fight the battle by simply following three things - wearing masks, social distancing and vaccination.

The RRR cast comprising of actors Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and director of the movie, SS Rajamouli can be seen educating people about the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated on time in different regional languages.

The video focused on the monstrous surge in Covid-19 cases during its second wave and how it is vital for people to wear their masks properly, maintain social distancing when they are out in public, sanitise their hands every time they come in contact with someone or something and get vaccinated without paying heed to unsolicited rumours.

Ram Charan can be seen explaining the requisite of following all the Covid-19 protocols to fight the deadly virus, collectively for the safety of individuals, families and the entire nation.

The movie has been in the making for more than two years. It was slated for release on October 13, 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here