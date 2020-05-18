MOVIES

RRR Official Update: Jr NTR's First Look in the Movie Not Releasing on His Birthday

'RRR' makers have announced that JR NTR's first look from the movie will not be releasing on the star's birthday on May 20.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli was working on his ambitious project RRR before the lockdown forced makers to stop filming completely. Earlier, team RRR had revealed the first look of Ram Charan from the movie on his birthday and a motion poster as well, while Jr NTR's look was to be unveiled on his birthday on May 20. However, that will not be happening.

Makers of RRR have shared through an official statement that Jr NTR's first look from RRR is delayed. They said, "As the lockdwon gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. ANs tough we tried our best, we could not finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion."

The statement further reads, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it. Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us."

Meanwhile, check out the official motion poster of RRR, which was released earlier in five official languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Here's a special video from RRR that was released on Ram Charan's birthday.

RRR stands for Rise, Roar and Revolt. The movie will be released on January 8, 2021 and also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo roles.

