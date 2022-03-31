RRR OTT Release To Take 90 More Days? Producer Says 'Might Explore Pay Per View Model'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The movie was released in theatres on March 25. It is no secret that the film will soon be released on OTT as well. While fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding the same, here’s something that might upset them for the time being.

As per the producer of RRR, Jayantilal Gada, the OTT release of the film might take 75 to 90 days. “As said before, RRR will premiere only after completing 75 to 90 days on OTT platforms. We might even explore a pay-per-view model if the model opens up,” the producer told Pinkvilla.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR’s OTT release further, he revealed that even though they have been approached with several so far, they are no tempted with the same. “We had got many offers, but we were not tempted by them. These films are bigger than the capacity of any single OTT player. In fact, they are so big that it needed all OTT players to partner for the premiere,” Jayantilal Gada said.

“We decided to hold back on Gangubai and RRR for the theatres because we knew none of them warranted a watch on OTT. We did heavy marketing for Gangubai and our team went all out to bring back the audience to the cinema halls,” he added.

Reportedly, RRR will be available on Netflix and Zee5 in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish.

For the unversed, RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, the movie is extremely well even at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the film has collected over Rs 120 crore so far.

