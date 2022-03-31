RRR OTT Release Dates Locked? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has finally arrived in theatres. Originally scheduled for release in 2020, the film was delayed owing to the pandemic and then subsequent lockdown, which disrupted the shooting again.

Early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, suggesting that the epic historical drama was well worth the wait. Based on the response and excitement on social media, RRR may even break previous box office records.

The film has become a hot topic of debate on social media for obvious reasons, and what has also sparked netizens’ excitement is RRR’s OTT release details.

The Rajamouli drama will be available on two streaming services: Netflix and Zee5. Fans should be aware that the various language versions will be shared across the streaming sites, with ZEE5 receiving the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

Internationally, the film will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish.

A digital release date has yet to be announced, however, at a December event, producer Jayantilal Gada reportedly stated that the film will only be available for streaming “75 to 90 days after its theatrical debut."

According to sources, RRR will largely be available on OTT on April 20th at midnight. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

It was also reported that Zee Network has purchased RRR’s digital and satellite rights for Rs 300 crore. However, the pricing has not been publicly published by the creators.

The tale of RRR is set in pre-independence India and is based on the lives of famed freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Sitarama Raju is played by Ram Charan, and Bheem is played by Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt, the film’s main lady, plays Ram Charan’s love interest.

