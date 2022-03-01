RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Relax In An Open Field As Makers Drop a Funny BTS Picture

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, makers have now raised the excitement level with a behind-the-camera picture.

On Tuesday, the makers of RRR took to the official Twitter account of the movie and dropped a picture in which megastar Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen chilling on the grass between their shoot. The two actors can be seen scrolling on their respective cell phones. The actors can be seen in their Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho) dance costumes and laying under shade. The picture was captioned, “Scrolling when camera is not rolling 👻 #MaRRRchIsHere 🔥🌊 #RRR."

The picture is winning hearts on social media and is now going viral. “Man of Masses," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called them “brothers for life".

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

RRR has been postponed several times and will now be released on March 25. The movie was supposed to hit the big screen on January 7 but it was then postponed due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. The makers issued a statement just two days ahead of the scheduled released and announced its postponement. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL,” the statement read.

While the film will now be released on March 25, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

