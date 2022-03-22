RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film To Release In 3D Too

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is set to release on March 25. However, just three days ahead of its release, the makers have announced that RRR will be released in 2D and 3D worldwide.

The makers of the big-screen extravaganza and multi-lingual film have decided to release the action drama in various formats like Dolby Cinema, IMAX and 3D. Recently, team RRR released a new poster of the movie announcing that the film will be released in 3D too. “Experience never-seen-before action and drama in 3D at cinemas near you from March 25th," the caption read.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are on multi-city promotional tours across the country. From Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the megastars are visiting all major potential markets of the country for the film’s promotion. While yesterday they were at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, today they are at the Howrah Bridge in West Bengal. Ram Charan and Jr NTR previously visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and Statue of Unity in Gujarat among other places.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Recently, SS Rajamouli talked about Ram Charan and Jr NTR for casting for RRR and mentioned that their acting skills were perfectly fit for the roles. “Their stardom, personalities, and acting abilities made them the right fit for the parts. The most significant aspect is the camaraderie and friendship they have. They had known each other before RRR. Ramaraju appears calm throughout the flick. Charan has the same personality," he said.

While the film will now be released on March 25, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

