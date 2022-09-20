Netizens Upset and Disappointed As RRR Not India's Official Entry For Oscars, Call It 'Big Blunder'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is not India’s official entry at the 95th Academy Awards and this has netizens disappointed. Thousands of fans, who were rooting for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer to lead India’s Oscars 2023 nominations are now upset and furious with the Film Federation of India.

Soon after it was announced that not RRR but Gujarati film Chhello Show has been chosen as India’s submission to the Oscars this year for the Best International Feature Film category, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the decision. While some called it a ‘big blunder’, others claimed that India is missing a ‘big opportunity’. One of the social media users also urged the FFI to re-watch the film and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear #RRRMovie is not in #Oscars #FFI please rewatch the movie.”

Some of the social media users also shared a throwback video of Chiranjeevi in which he can be seen talking about how only ‘Hindi cinema is projected as Indian cinema’.

RRR was released in March this year and was an instant hit around the world. The film was a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. RRR earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. From Russo Brothers to James Gun, Patton Oswalt and Joe Dante, several Hollywood celebrities also praised SS Rajamouli’s film.

