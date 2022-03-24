RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer's Pre-Release Recoveries Projected To Be At Rs 750 Crores

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. Considering the massive amount of money that went into the making of the film, approx Rs 336 crores, before considering the talent cost of the lead stars and director, there is a lot riding on the movie. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the movie is set to raise Rs. 470 crores for its theatrical rights.

The report mentions RRR’s theatrical pre-release business is the highest ever for an Indian movie, breaking Baahubali: The Conclusion’s record, which made Rs 350 crores. Besides Rs 470 crores, RRR will be raising another Rs 275 to Rs 300 crores from the non-theatrical revenues, which will bring total recoveries to Rs 750 crores, reports Pinkvilla.

Earlier when RRR was expected to release on January 7 after all the promotions, it was reported that Rs 18 to 20 crores were spent on the process. However, as the cases of COVID-19 omicron variant rose and chances of lockdown emerged, the makers decided to postpone the film. Because of that, RRR makers suffered financial loss again.

According to the latest report by Pinkvilla, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli have signed backend deals with the production and are expected to receive Rs 250-300 crores in total. The final cost is expected to be around Rs 650 crores and the recoveries, which are projected to be in the range of Rs 700 to 850 crores, depending on how the film performs at the box office.

RRR’s release date was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019 it was reported that the film would release on July 30, 2020. However, the pandemic changed that. The movie was then announced to release on October 13, 2021. Finally, the audience will watch the much-awaited magnum opus by the Telugu filmmaker tomorrow.

