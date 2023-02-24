CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » RRR: Ram Charan Says Naatu Naatu's Win at the Oscars Will Be 'Success of the Indian Film Industry'
RRR: Ram Charan Says Naatu Naatu's Win at the Oscars Will Be 'Success of the Indian Film Industry'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 13:22 IST

Hyderabad, India

Ram Charan also appeared on popular talk show Good Morning America.

Speaking to the media in the USA, RRR actor Ram Charan said that if Naatu Naatu wins the Oscar, then someone will have to 'wake him up.'

Ram Charan is in the USA right now ahead of the Oscars 2023. RRR has been nominated for the song Naatu Naatu which was picturised on Ram and his co-star Jr NTR. Now, the actor shared what his reaction would be if the SS Rajamouli directorial bags the Academy Award. Speaking to the media in the USA, he said that if Naatu Naatu wins the award then someone will have to “wake him up".

“I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit," he told ABC channel.

The actor also talked about how the song was shot in Ukraine just three months before the war. “We shot for 15 days at the presidential palace. “Ukraine is beautiful. I wanted to visit Ukraine as a tourist after the filming of our film,” he added.

The actor sure hopes more films come to the Oscars and golden globes. Complimenting director SS Rajamouli for the film, he said how the director told him films are about emotions. “And this film has all sorts of emotion and connects very well with audiences. His father also worked on the script,” the star spoke at length.

Ram has always spoken eloquently about India, his director, RRR and is truly a Global Star with his multiple USA appearances ranging from Good Morning America to ABC News. He will be seen at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association today presenting an award and is the only Indian presenter on this global stage.

