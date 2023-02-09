RRR: Ram Charan Talks About Rivalry With Jr NTR, Says 'Had Some Apprehension...If Not for SS Rajamouli'

Ram Charan and JR NTR set the screens on fire with their camaraderie in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. In the film, they started off as friends but soon turned enemies but it ends with their reunion. In real life, the actors have known each other for a long time as they come from rival families of actors. In a recent interview, Ram Charan spoke about his equation with NTR and answered whether Rajamouli wanted a sense of real-life rivalry for the on-screen rivalry in the film.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Now that I’m thinking about it, yeah. Probably. Why not? I don’t think there’s any reason not to think that, but Mr. Rajamouli also wanted to share our very real bond off-screen during the scenes where we’re not rivals. I always had some apprehension that there would be competition about who’s going to do better and everything, but the professional rivalry never came into the picture between us. We were so comfortable, and our well-written stories and characters made us feel comfortable in our own spaces. So it wasn’t about one-upping each other; it was about the story and Mr. Rajamouli’s vision. And if not for Rajamouli, I don’t think we would’ve been as comfortable doing this film. He really knows how to balance every aspect, not only from a filmmaking perspective, but also the expectations of fans. So, the so-called rivalry was never an issue."

JR NTR comes from a family of actors that boasts prominent names such as Nandamuri Harikrishna and NT Rama Rao. Ram Charan, on the other hand, is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and his uncle is actor Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster RRR created history with the film’s hit track Naatu Naatu earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category.

