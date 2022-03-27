RRR: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Cheers For Her Husband In a Theatre, Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has impressed all. SS Rajamouli’s movie has emerged as a blockbuster and is getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. Cinema halls are flooded with fans waiting to buy tickets and watch the film. Amid all this, a video is going viral on social media in which Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni can be seen watching the film in a theatre.

In the video, Upasana can be seen cheering for her husband amid all the whistling and dancing in the theatre. Needless to say, the video speaks of her love for Ram Charan and shows how proud she is for his RRR performance.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This video of RRR actor Ram Charan’s wife has been going viral since yesterday." Fans were also quick to talk about Upasana’s cheering in the comment section. “The craze is looking definitely mind-blowing," one of the social media users wrote.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

While RRR was released on March 25, it broke all records at box office and earned Rs 223 crore. It has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali too. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the same. “‘RRR’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1… OVERTAKES ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… ‘RRR’ IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA… WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF," he wrote.

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the magnificent introduction sequences of both Ram Charan and NTR. The pre-interval sequence is one of the most amazing scenes that we have witnessed in Indian cinema in recent years. The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.