There is no doubt that actor Rana Daggubati is rooting for RRR to win the Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The actor, who worked with SS Rajamouli in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has been a cheerleader to the RRR team on social media for months now. However, the Rana Naidu star has now revealed that he is more than willing to join Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR at the Oscars, cheering them on in person.

Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Rana revealed that if everything falls in place and the release of Rana Naidu on Netflix is done smoothly, he might head to the US and join the RRR team at the Oscars. “I was actually trying to leave after the release and go to the States, at that level I am thinking (of supporting them). I am just hoping everything works out and I’d love to go. It’s such a historic moment, it’s people that are so close to me, I think it’s just fun to just hang around," he said.

RRR is nominated in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. While fans are hoping that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will recreate the iconic hook step at the prestigious awards ceremony taking place on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre, we asked Rana if he would join the duo on stage at the Oscars 2023. Rana confessed that he wouldn’t and would rather leave it to the experts. “That skill I don’t have, that the two guys — Charan and Tarak, they had to do that," he said.

Though we hope to see the actors dance, Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards taking place in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year. “Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu. Live at the 95th Oscars,” read the caption of their Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rana will be seen in Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopra, and Rajesh Jais in Rana Naidu. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the series will stream on OTT giant, Netflix from March 10 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

