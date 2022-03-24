RRR: Ravi Teja, Varun Tej, Others Send Best Wishes to Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli for 'Biggest' Release

One of the most anticipated releases of recent times, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all geared up for release on the 25th of March. The film, that has Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead, had raised expectations of the audiences. Now, as we all get ready for one of the biggest releases not just of the Telugu industry but Pan India, celebs from all across the nation sent their best wishes to the team.

Right from Varun Tej to Ravi Teja to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sudeep Babu, fans wished the team of RRR some luck ahead of its release, and said that they can’t wait for the graduer to unfold on the screens. Varun Teja tweeted, “Finally it’s aRRRiving Tom.Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long. So freaking excited! My best wishes to @AlwaysRamCharan anna, @tarak9999 bro nd to the master craftsman @ssrajamouli sir!!! #RRR ”

Finally it’s aRRRiving Tom.Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long.So freaking excited!My best wishes to @AlwaysRamCharan anna, @tarak9999 bro and to the master craftsman @ssrajamouli sir!!!#RRR pic.twitter.com/SSRR16JsuS— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 24, 2022

Ravi Teja tweeted, “ Wishing Raj and his brilliant team of #RRR all the best for its release tomorrow!! It’s going to be massive indeed!”

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukamaran wrote, “BEST WISHES TO TEAM #RRR @rajamouli Sir, @JrNTR, @alwaysramcharan @shibuthameens @riyashibu #HRpictures Happy to launch the Kerala release official poster. The biggest Indian film, with the biggest ever world wide release! ”

Sudheer Babu wrote, “Can’t wait to witness the cinematic extravaganza at cinemas tomorrow #RRR

Sending my best wishes to the director par excellence, @ssrajamouli garu @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999, ajaydevgn, @aliaa08 and the entire cast and crew of @RRRMovie ✌✌✌@OliviaMorris891@mmkeeravaani”

Manoj Manchu tweeted, “Wishing a massive success to the Massive combo I’m sure most of us can’t sleep tonight! Need to hold our excitement for few more hours guys #RRR from tomorrow ”

Wishing a massive success to the Massive combo I'm sure most of us can't sleep tonight! Need to hold our excitement for few more hours guys #RRR from tomorrow @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli .#RRRMoive #RRRStormFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/u8jhjypULN— Manoj Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 24, 2022

Musician Devi Sri Prasad also sent his wishes and tweeted, “Wishing the entire TEAM of #RRR all d very best 4 tomorrow’s Release ! Cant wait 2 to witness d magic of @ssrajamouli sirr & d ROCKING COMBO of Dear Brothers @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Wishing the entire TEAM of #RRR all d very best 4 tomorrow’s Release !Cant wait 2 to witness d magic of @ssrajamouli sirr & d ROCKING COMBO of Dear Brothers @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️@DVVMovies Danayya Sirr @aliaa08 @mmkeeravani sir pic.twitter.com/GdJnQaYwiw — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 24, 2022

Actor and producer Alli Naresh tweeted, “There are Friday releases…and there are @ssrajamouli Friday releases! A movie that will make us the Telugu film industry proud and most importantly Indian Cinema proud. Can’t wait to watch @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 kill it!” Here’s the tweet:

There are Friday releases…and there are @ssrajamouli Friday releases!A movie that will make us the Telugu film industry proud and most importantly Indian Cinema proud.Can’t wait to watch @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 kill it! @DVVMovies @mmkeeravaani #RRR— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) March 24, 2022

Actor Naga Vamsi also sent his wishes and tweeted, “For all the hard work and efforts you have put in, I wish you both to receive huge blockbuster and memorable success @tarak9999 anna & @AlwaysRamCharan garu ❤️ Love to see #RRR setting new benchmarks for Indian Cinema. Can’t wait to watch FDFS tomorrow ”

For all the hard work and efforts you have put in, I wish you both to receive huge blockbuster and memorable success @tarak9999 anna & @AlwaysRamCharan garu ❤️Love to see #RRR setting new benchmarks for Indian Cinema. Can’t wait to watch FDFS tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XL3TLfPfro — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) March 24, 2022

RRR has been made on a massive budget of over Rs. 400 crores. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

