RRR Restores Fortunes of PVR, INOX as Companies' Shares Touch Pre-Pandemic Highs

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has been on a rampage at the box office. The film has already collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide and is currently marching towards the 700-crore mark. The Hindi version of RRR has already raked in Rs 100 crores in just five days. Made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, the film is not only bringing immense profits to its makers but has also restored the fortunes of multiplex companies like PVR and INOX to some extent. Investors, who acquired the shares of these companies, have raked in huge profits.

Shares of both PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd touched pre-pandemic highs on March 25, as RRR saw a great response from the audience. The stock price of Inox Leisure Ltd hit Rs 479, a level last seen on February 26, 2020. PVR Ltd rose to Rs 1,839, which it last hit on February 28, 2020, on the BSE.

Shares of PVR further consolidated in the next week and touched Rs 1,876 at 2 pm on March 31. This means that the investors raked in a profit of Rs 116 per share in just seven days.

The Inox Leisure share also registered a growth of 15 per cent in one week. The Inox Leisure share price rose to Rs 519 at 2 pm on March 31.

Shares of both the companies are being driven by the success of films like RRR and The Kashmir Files. The news of the merger between INOX and PVR is also raising the share price of both these companies.

