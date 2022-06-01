RRR Secures 4th Place Among Netflix's Top 10 Global Films

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which hit the theatres on March 24, emerged as one of the most celebrated films of all time and the buzz around it refuses to die down. After having a dream theatrical run across the world, the film started streaming on Zee5 and Netflix on May 20.

With the Hindi version streaming on Netflix, the magnum opus has entered the OTT giant’s global trends. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starrer stood 4th on the list of Netflix’s top films as of May 28.

Securing the number one non-English movie on Netflix, the film is in the top 10 in almost 60 countries around the world. It has been officially announced that the movie has been viewed for over 18 million hours from May 23 to May 29. Overall, the film became a blockbuster not only in theatres but also on OTT.

As the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions are streaming on Zee5, all have reached a sensational milestone of over 1000 million streaming minutes. The film on the Indian OTT streaming platform went up in the records as the most-watched movie by subscribers.

The period drama is the highest-grossing Indian film. Breaking several records at the box office, RRR became the second-biggest Telugu-language drama in worldwide box office history.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the background of the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

The script of the film has been written by Vijayendra Prasad. The story revolves around the reign of Raja Ram. Along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Samuthirakani, the film also stars Hollywood’s Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.